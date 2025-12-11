Two UC Berkeley professors elected to the National Academy of Inventors

Ana Claudia Arias and Tahir Ghani named as 2025 fellows

Two UC Berkeley professors — Ana Claudia Arias and Tahir Ghani, both faculty members in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences (EECS) — have been elected to the National Academy of Inventors (NAI) 2025 Class of Fellows. The honor, awarded to 185 inductees this year, marks the highest professional distinction awarded solely to inventors.

Arias, professor of EECS, centers her research on printed and flexible electronics, using these materials to fabricate bendable devices and sensors for health applications. She has developed skin-like sensors, wearable monitors, and devices that make MRI procedures easier and safer for children. In her role as chair of the electrical engineering division, she also helped launch a new electrical and computer engineering (ECE) major this year.

Ghani, visiting professor of EECS, is a senior Intel fellow and director of semiconductor research at Intel Corp. Dubbed “Mr. Transistor,” he has played a central role in the transformation of transistor technology across three decades. His career has resulted in over 900 patents.

Started in 2012, the NAI Fellows Program comprises 2,253 distinguished researchers and innovators, who collectively hold over 86,000 U.S. patents and 20,000 licensed technologies. The 2025 class adds to this legacy with over 5,300 U.S. patents from the 169 inductees representing the U.S.

“NAI Fellows are a driving force within the innovation ecosystem, and their contributions across scientific disciplines are shaping the future of our world,” said Paul R. Sanberg, president of the NAI. “We are thrilled to welcome this year’s class of Fellows to the Academy. They are truly an impressive cohort.”