Engineering Commencement

We are saddened to announce that due to the continuing public health threat posed by COVID-19, the College of Engineering’s Spring 2020 Commencement must be postponed. We are waiting to evaluate how the current situation will progress before determining a new date.

We invite all graduates, their families and friends and the college community to join us remotely on Tuesday, May 19, for a “Celebration of the Berkeley Engineering 2020 Graduates.” The online program will include remarks from Dean Tsu-Jae King Liu, a reflection on the many accomplishments of the class, and an opportunity for each student to be recognized. Graduates who wish to be recognized during the May 19 celebration must register here by April 17.

Participants in the online celebration will also be able to participate in the postponed ceremony when it is held later this year.

As details for the May 19 online celebration and the postponed ceremony become available, they will be posted on this page . If you have any questions regarding the postponed ceremony or the online celebration, please contact bears@berkeley.edu.

We thank you all for your patience and understanding, and we hope you will join us on May 19!

UC Berkeley’s central campus commencement ceremony has also been postponed for 2020; more details are available at commencement.berkeley.edu.