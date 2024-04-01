Tony Xu is the CEO and co-founder of DoorDash, a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 25 countries across the globe. Born in China, Tony came to America with his parents and grew up working in a restaurant alongside his mother. He and his co-founders started DoorDash to help local businesses succeed.

Prior to co-founding DoorDash in 2013, Tony worked in product at Square, led special projects for the CEO and CFO at eBay, and began his career at McKinsey & Co.