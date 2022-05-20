Educating leaders. Creating knowledge. Serving society.

Home > News > Get them to the Greek
New graduates toss their mortarboards in the Greek Theatre during commencementNew graduates toss their mortarboards in the Greek Theatre during commencement on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Adam Lau/Berkeley Engineering)

Get them to the Greek

Berkeley Engineering returns to in-person celebrations for Spring 2022 commencement

May 19, 2022 by Marni Ellery

Smiling faces, shout-outs, blasts of air horns and graduation caps launched in the air reflected the joy and relief felt by thousands of Berkeley Engineering students and their families as they celebrated commencement at the Hearst Greek Theatre. This season marked the first time in three years since Berkeley Engineering was able to hold regular commencement ceremonies in person.  

Graduate crosses the stage with VR goggles in the Greek Theatre
MDes graduate Roland Saekow crosses the stage in VR goggles during the College of Engineering’s masters commencement on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Adam Lau/Berkeley Engineering)
Graduates gather on Maxwell Field before commencement ceremonies
A new graduate checks herself in the mirror at Maxwell Field before the College of Engineering’s masters commencement on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Noah Berger)
Graduates gather on Maxwell Field before commencement ceremonies
Graduates gather at Maxwell Field before the College of Engineering’s baccalaureate commencement on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Noah Berger)
Graduates take a selfie on Maxwell Field before commencement ceremonies
PREP and T-PREP program graduates gather for a selfie at Maxwell Field before the College of Engineering’s baccalaureate commencement on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Noah Berger)
Graduates gather on Maxwell Field before commencement ceremonies
A graduate waits at Maxwell Field before the College of Engineering’s baccalaureate commencement on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Noah Berger)
Graduates gather on Maxwell Field before commencement ceremonies
A graduate poses with pixel-styled sunglasses at Maxwell Field before the College of Engineering’s masters commencement on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Adam Lau/Berkeley Engineering)
Graduates process from Maxwell Field to the Greek Theatre
Graduates process from Maxwell Field to the Greek Theatre during the College of Engineering’s baccalaureate commencement on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Adam Lau/Berkeley Engineering)
Family members cheer in the Greek Theatre
Family members cheer as graduates enter the Greek Theatre for the College of Engineering’s masters commencement on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Noah Berger)
Graduates wave in the Greek Theatre
A graduate waves from her seat in the Greek Theatre during the College of Engineering’s baccalaureate commencement on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Adam Lau/Berkeley Engineering)
Family members cheer graduates in the Greek Theatre
Audience members get off their feet as graduates arrive for the College of Engineering’s baccalaureate commencement on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Adam Lau/Berkeley Engineering)
The Campanile looms behind the Greek Theatre during commencement
Attendees fill the Greek Theatre for the College of Engineering’s masters commencement on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Adam Lau/Berkeley Engineering)
Student sings national anthem in the Greek Theatre
Undergraduate student Leah Scurlock sings the national anthem during the College of Engineering’s masters commencement on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Noah Berger)
Professor Kristin Persson claps on stage in the Greek Theatre
Materials science and engineering professor Kristin Persson applauds graduates during the College of Engineering’s doctoral commencement on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Adam Lau/Berkeley Engineering)
The Greek Theatre is reflected in a graduate's sunglasses
The Greek Theatre stage is reflected in a new graduate’s gold-tinted shades during the College of Engineering’s doctoral commencement on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Adam Lau/Berkeley Engineering)
Baby and senior read a program in the Greek Theatre
A senior and junior audience member peruse a program together during during the College of Engineering’s masters commencement on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Noah Berger)
Graduates high-five in the Greek Theatre
Graduates high-five on their way to the stage during the College of Engineering’s masters commencement on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Adam Lau/Berkeley Engineering)
Louis Bemberg speaks in the Greek Theatre
“I came to Berkeley to meet engineers, but what I really met was so much more — musicians, artists, athletes, entrepreneurs, writers, and all sorts of talents combined with a never-ending sense of kindness, brilliance, and humility… I am beyond thankful to Cal for gathering some of the most amazing souls from all corners of the world.” – MEng graduate Louis Bemberg, student speaker at the College of Engineering’s masters commencement on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Adam Lau/Berkeley Engineering)
Graduates turn their tassles during commencement in the Greek Theatre
New graduates turn their tassles during masters commencement on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Adam Lau/Berkeley Engineering)
Graduate dances across stage in the Greek Theatre
A new graduate dances across stage during the College of Engineering’s baccalaureate commencement on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Noah Berger)
Masters graduates throw their mortar boards in the Greek Theatre
MDes graduates toss their mortarboards following masters commencement on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Adam Lau/Berkeley Engineering)
Professor Ashok Gadgil Ph.D. graduate Siva Rama Satyam Bandaru celebrate in the Greek Theatre
Civil and environmental engineering professor Ashok Gadgil and Ph.D. graduate Siva Rama Satyam Bandaru, from left, celebrate on stage during the College of Engineering’s doctoral commencement on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Adam Lau/Berkeley Engineering)
Tara Bunch delivers keynote address in the Greek Theatre
“Think of anyone who has made a significant impact or achievement. They did not play it safe; they were different, they took risks. Don’t make your choices too small out of fear. Be fearless.” – Tara Bunch, keynote speaker during the College of Engineering’s master’s commencement on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Noah Berger)
Dr. Ann Lee-Karlon prepares backstage in the Greek Theatre
“I hope your Ph.D. journey was memorable and on the best days you experienced the joy in the expansiveness of scientific freedom and exploration. Hold on to that feeling. The best engineering and scientific leaders I know remember that feeling and lead by genuine curiosity and their love of learning.” – Ann Lee-Karlon, shown here preparing backstage before delivering the keynote address during the College of Engineering’s doctoral commencement on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Adam Lau/Berkeley Engineering)
Dipanjan Deb deliver keynote address in the Greek Theatre
“Never question whether you have what it takes. If you can do it here, you can do anything.” – Dipanjan “DJ” Deb, keynote speaker at the College of Engineering’s baccalaureate commencement on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Noah Berger)
A graduate uses a program for shade in the Greek Theatre
An MDes graduate takes cover under a program during the College of Engineering’s masters commencement on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Noah Berger)
Graduates celebrate in the Greek Theatre
Graduates celebrate on stage during the College of Engineering’s baccalaureate commencement on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Noah Berger)
A Ph.D. graduate is hooded in the Greek Theatre
A new graduate is hooded during the College of Engineering’s doctoral commencement on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Adam Lau/Berkeley Engineering)
Matthew Nelson speaks in the Greek Theatre
“You are a Berkeley engineer. And although that may sound trivial in light of the difficulties of our world, I assure you it is everything but… Being a Berkeley engineer means that we are set apart – it means that we hold a vast capacity to disrupt industries, yet our force is humbled by a deep calling for service.” – Student speaker Matthew Nelson, shown here as he warms up the crowd during the College of Engineering’s baccalaureate commencement on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Noah Berger)
Matthew Nelson's family cheers his arrival on stage in the Greek Theatre
Family members cheer on student speaker Matthew Nelson during the College of Engineering’s baccalaureate commencement on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Adam Lau/Berkeley Engineering)
Graduates celebrate backstage in the Greek Theatre
Graduates high-five backstage before the College of Engineering’s doctoral commencement on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Golnaz Shahmirzadi)
Sally Winkler speaks in the Greek Theatre
“Berkeley engineers have a heart of service, and I am humbled by the ways my peers have stepped up to serve others during graduate school, above and beyond their research responsibilities. I know each of us will bring this spirit of service with us, beyond this university, to wherever we go.” – Ph.D. bioengineering graduate Sally Winkler, shown here delivering a speech during the College of Engineering’s doctoral commencement on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Adam Lau/Berkeley Engineering)
Graduate holds a bear in the Greek Theatre
A Ph.D. graduate waves a bear during the College of Engineering’s doctoral commencement on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Adam Lau/Berkeley Engineering)
Graduates leaps across stage in the Greek Theatre
A new graduate leaps across stage while another waits his turn in a Halo-themed helmet during the College of Engineering’s baccalaureate commencement on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Adam Lau/Berkeley Engineering)
Graduates celebrate in the Greek Theatre
Faculty bump elbows with a new graduate during the College of Engineering’s baccalaureate commencement on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Adam Lau/Berkeley Engineering)
Graduates celebrate in the Greek Theatre
A new graduate and faculty member trade high-fives on stage during the College of Engineering’s doctoral commencement on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Adam Lau/Berkeley Engineering)
Graduates celebrate in the Greek Theatre
Electrical engineering and computer sciences professor Ruzena Bajcsy, right, poses with granddaughter and new Ph.D. graduate, Andrea Bajcsy, during the College of Engineering’s doctoral commencement on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Adam Lau/Berkeley Engineering)
Graduates celebrate in the Greek Theatre
MDes staffer Gwynne Keathley hugs a new graduate during the College of Engineering’s masters commencement on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Adam Lau/Berkeley Engineering)
A graduate greets his family off stage during commencement.
A graduate greets his family off stage during the College of Engineering’s doctoral commencement on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Adam Lau/Berkeley Engineering) College of Engineering Class of 2022 Doctoral Commencement at UC Berkeley’s Greek Theatre in Berkeley, Calif. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Adam Lau/Berkeley Engineering)
Graduates pose for a selfie beneath the Campanile
Doctoral graduates pose for a selfie with dean Tsu-Jae King Liu at the Campanile Esplanade on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Adam Lau/Berkeley Engineering)
Graduates celebrate beneath the Campanile
Faculty and graduates gather on the Campanile Esplanade following the College of Engineering’s doctoral commencement on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Adam Lau/Berkeley Engineering)
Graduates at Maxwell Field
Graduates celebrate at Maxwell Field before the College of Engineeering’s masters commencement on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Adam Lau/Berkeley Engineering)
Graduates jump beneath the Campanile
New graduates leap beneath the Campanile following the College of Engineering’s doctoral commencement on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Adam Lau/Berkeley Engineering)

The class of 2022 bachelor’s and master’s degree recipients celebrated their commencements on May 17, and the classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022 Ph.D. degree recipients were hooded on May 18. In addition, Berkeley Engineering held a ceremony on May 7 for bachelor’s and master’s graduates from the classes of 2020 and 2021, with many students excited to finally walk across the stage. 

Engineering dean Tsu-Jae King Liu commended graduates for navigating an unprecedented time in history. She noted how the past few years have taught us the importance of community and encouraged the new engineering graduates to approach the future with compassion and an open mind, and to embrace different perspectives in their work.  

“Berkeley engineers are already known for their grit and ability to solve problems and innovate,” said Dean Liu. “Let us remind the world that our reputation includes advocacy for a fair and inclusive society.”  

Keynote speakers at this year’s commencements included Tara Bunch (B.S.’85 ME), head of Global Operations at Airbnb; Dipanjan “DJ” Deb (B.S.’91 EECS), co-founder and CEO of Francisco Partners; and Ann Lee-Karlon (B.S.’89 BioE, Ph.D. UCSD), chief operating officer of Altos Labs. In addition to encouraging graduates to take risks and to look for challenges, the keynote speakers advised this next generation of engineers to embrace debate and diverse views as they work to tackle the world’s most complex problems. 

Student speakers at this year’s commencements — Matthew Nelson (B.S.’22 ME & B.S. Dance and Performance), Louis Bemberg (MEng’22 IEOR) and Sally Winkler (Ph.D.’20 BioE) — echoed the sentiments of Dean Liu, as they acknowledged the many challenges facing the world and reflected on the commitment to service that makes Berkeley engineers a force for positive change.  

Winkler reflected on the ways her peers supported one another and used their engineering skills to help the community — from improving the department’s equity and inclusion practices to researching new ways to lengthen the usable life of N-95 masks.  

“Berkeley engineers have a heart of service, and I am humbled by the ways my peers have stepped up to serve others during graduate school, above and beyond their research responsibilities,” said Winkler. “I know we will bring this spirit of service with us, beyond this university, to wherever we go.” 

This year the college held separate ceremonies for master’s and Ph.D. students. The record-breaking number of master’s students registered to graduate — more than 900 — reflected the growth in the college’s professional master’s programs. This year was the first cohort of graduates of the Master of Design (MDes) and the concurrent Master of Business Administration/Master of Engineering (MBA/MEng) programs.  

During this commencement season, UC Berkeley faculty members had the honor of watching family members walk across the stage. Kristin Persson, professor of materials science and engineering and faculty marshal at the spring 2022 ceremonies, celebrated with daughter Ellen Persson (B.S.’22 Engineering Math and Statistics) on May 17. Ruzena Bajcsy, professor emerita of electrical engineering and computer sciences, saw her granddaughter, Andrea Bajcsy (Ph.D.’22 EECS), get hooded on May 18. And Nicholas Sitar, Edward G. Cahill and John R. Cahill Professor of Civil Engineering, was able to see his son, Ryan Sitar (M.S.’20 CEE), experience a long-awaited in-person commencement on May 7. 

As Shawn Patel (B.S.’22 EECS) reflected on his commencement, he expressed his gratitude for the connections he made with peers and faculty while at Berkeley Engineering. “It was just a culmination of all the hard work and determination that went into getting into Berkeley Engineering and, of course, graduating,” said Patel. “So, I think it’s just sort of remembering all the experiences, friends and classes that I’ve taken.” 

Learn more:  

Topics: College news, Students