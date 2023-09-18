U.S. News ranks Berkeley Engineering undergrad programs No. 3 in the nation

Berkeley remains the top public program in engineering

Berkeley Engineering continues to rank No. 3 in the top undergraduate engineering schools nationwide, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 undergraduate program rankings. The college also remains the top public engineering program, tied with Georgia Tech.

While most of the individual undergraduate programs retained their 2023 positions, three moved up this year: materials engineering ranked second, mechanical engineering ranked third and industrial engineering ranked fifth. Both civil and environmental engineering held onto the top spot.

Today’s rankings were released amid changes to U.S. News & World Report’s methodology. The publication notes that the following factors were removed: alumni giving rate, percent of faculty with terminal degree, proportion of graduates with federal loans, undergraduate class size and high school standing. The new list places a greater emphasis on social mobility and outcomes of graduating students.

The full list of Berkeley Engineering rankings are online. U.S. News & World Report will release its graduate program rankings in April.