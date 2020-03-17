Home News > New rankings show Berkeley still has top public engineering graduate program

New rankings show Berkeley still has top public engineering graduate program

In the latest U.S. News & World Report survey, the college ranked third out of more than 200 graduate engineering schools

Berkeley Engineering’s graduate program continues to rank among the best of its peers, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Overall, the college ranked third out of the more than 200 graduate engineering schools the magazine surveyed, and was the highest ranking public university program.

Each year, U.S. News evaluates engineering schools based on factors like peer and recruiter assessments, GRE scores, acceptance rates, number of PhD degrees awarded, research expenditures, and percentage of faculty who belong to the prestigious National Academy of Engineering. (Berkeley counts 78 NAE members among the ranks of its faculty.)

U.S. News ranked all of Berkeley Engineering’s individual graduate programs in the top 4, with civil engineering, electrical engineering and environmental engineering receiving a No. 1 ranking.

The magazine will release its undergraduate rankings in September.

See the full list of Berkeley Engineering program rankings.