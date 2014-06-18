Latest news
-
Argonne Lab's embedded entrepreneurs have Berkeley ties
12/20/2016 - Justin Whiteley (B.S.'10 NE & ME) and Ian Hamilton, an alumnus of the Nuclear Innovation Bootcamp, are part of the first cohort for Chain Reaction Innovations, a start-up hub for sustainable energy innovators embedded at Argonne National Laboratory.
-
Berkeley ranks as #1 U.S. school for coders
12/16/2016 HackerRank - In a contest to find the best college coders, run by HackerRank, a learning and competition community for programmers, UC Berkeley was the top-ranked American school and the only U.S. institution to crack the top ten globally.
-
Sutardja Center advances innovation and entrepreneurship Down Under
12/16/2016 - As part of a keynote appearance at the Growing Entrepreneurs Summit in New Zealand, Sutardja Center Chief Scientist Ikhlaq Sidhu appeared on New Zealand television, speaking on whether entrepreneurs are born or made and explaining Berkeley’s approach to developing entrepreneurs.
-
Alivisatos and Herr named National Academy of Inventors fellows
12/13/2016 - Two Berkeley engineers — nanotechnology pioneer and materials scientist Paul Alivisatos and bioengineer Amy Herr — were among 175 distinguished academic inventors named fellows of the National Academy of Inventors, along with Berkeley chemical engineer Enrique Iglesia.
-
'How might we' design for dialogue?
12/12/2016 - On the morning after the election, post-its beginning with the phrase, "How might we" covered a white board in a Jacobs Hall studio — products of an impromptu brainstorming session in Design Methodology — with questions that spanned a wide range of topics, from policy to issues of tolerance, safety and community.
-
Collegial airspace
12/9/2016 - A fast-growing student group has taken to the skies, formalized unmanned aerial vehicle flying on campus and are set to launch an intercollegiate drone-racing league.
-
Cal's first industrial engineer?
12/7/2016 - In a talk titled “The Ingenuity and Courage of Lillian Gilbreth,” Purdue University professor emeritus Ferdinand Leimkuhler celebrated the pre-IEOR graduate for her engineering ingenuity and her efforts to get more women into the workplace.
-
Jacobs Hall ranks platinum for sustainability
12/7/2016 - Jacobs Hall, home of the College of Engineering’s Jacobs Institute for Design Innovation, has won platinum certification from the U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED program.
-
How a grad student found spyware that could control anybody’s iPhone
12/6/2016 Vanity Fair - Last summer, computer science Ph.D. candidate Bill Marczak stumbled across a program that could spy on an iPhone’s contact list and messages — and even record calls. Illuminating shadowy firms that sell spyware to corrupt governments across the globe, Marczak’s story reveals the new arena of cyber-warfare.
-
Wall-jumping robot is most vertically agile ever
12/6/2016 - Roboticists have designed a small robot, known as Salto, that can leap into the air and spring off a wall, or perform multiple vertical jumps in a row.
Upcoming events
-
EECS Colloquium: The Mechanical Side of AI
2017-02-01, 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm | 306 (HP Auditorium), Soda Hall