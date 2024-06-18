U.S. News ranks Berkeley Engineering No. 3 grad program nationally

Berkeley holds top spot for public engineering programs

Berkeley Engineering holds the title of the No. 3 graduate engineering school in the United States and remains the top public program, according to U.S. News & World Report’s newest graduate program rankings.

Most of the college’s individual programs held onto their rankings from last year, with environmental engineering and computer science remaining in the top spot, and computer engineering moving up to No. 1. Nine of the engineering graduate programs continue to rank in the top 3.

This year’s rankings for graduate engineering programs are coming more than two months after U.S. News and World Report released its 2025 rankings for 15 other academic disciplines, including law, public policy and chemistry. The publication cited the need to review bibliometric data for affiliated institutions for both medical and engineering schools. Rankings for graduate clinical psychology programs were also delayed this year.

U.S. News updated its evaluation of computer science by calculating programs from “qualitative ratings on academic quality submitted by top officials.” For the third year in a row, U.S. News ranked the graduate program in computer engineering separately from computer science.

The full list of Berkeley Engineering rankings are online. U.S. News will release its undergraduate program rankings in September.