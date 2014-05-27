For this metal, electricity flows, but not the heat Berkeley Lab - A study led by MSE professor and Berkeley Lab physicist Junqiao Wu finds that electrons in vanadium dioxide can conduct electricity without conducting heat — a law-breaking property that could lead to applications in thermoelectrics and window coatings.

Berkeley launches RISELab, enabling computers to make intelligent real-time decisions - UC Berkeley has launched the RISELab, the successor of AMPLab, and the latest in its series of five-year intensive research labs in computer science, with the goal of improving how machines make intelligent decisions based on real-time input.

UC Berkeley awarded $2.2 million to strengthen campus entrepreneurship and innovation - UC Berkeley has been awarded a $2.2 million grant from the State of California to help leading centers and programs accelerate innovation and entrepreneurship on campus.