Robots unloading float glass on an assembly line.

Berkeley a regional center in new robotics manufacturing consortium

Berkeley Engineering is a key partner in the new $253 million Advanced Robotics Manufacturing Innovation Hub, launched this month by the Department of Defense to create and deploy next-generation robotic technology.

1/24/2017 On January 13, the Department of Defense announced a new $253 million Advanced Robotics Manufacturing (ARM) Innovation Hub, with Berkeley Engineering as a key partner in this national consortium. The ARM consortium, headquartered in Pittsburgh with founding academic and industrial partners in 31 states, is organizing domestic capabilities in robotics...

Berkeley By Jonathan Kauffman, San Francisco Chronicle January 24, 2017 0 Good Food Institute Senior Scientist Christie Lagally speaks during a January session of UC Berkeley's Plant-Based Meat Challenge Lab, a class where students will compete to innovate new meat substitutes. Photo: Scott Strazzante, The Chronicle Photo: Scott Strazzante, The Chronicle Image 1 of 2 Good Food Institute Senior Scientist Christie Lagally addresses the Plant-Based Meat Challenge

Meat substitutes are on the curriculum at Sutardja Center

1/25/2017 Most UC Berkeley students will tell you that they’re shooting for an A. But the 45 young men and women enrolled in the “Challenge Lab” at the Sutardja Center for Entrepreneurship & Technology are pursuing more ambitious goals: saving the world, and perhaps winning $5,000 in the process.

Berkeley launches RISELab, enabling computers to make intelligent real-time decisions

1/23/2017 UC Berkeley has launched the RISELab, the successor of AMPLab, and the latest in its series of five-year intensive research labs in computer science, with the goal of improving how machines make intelligent decisions based on real-time input.

RISELab
  • UC Berkeley awarded $2.2 million to strengthen campus entrepreneurship and innovation

    1/19/2017 - UC Berkeley has been awarded a $2.2 million grant from the State of California to help leading centers and programs accelerate innovation and entrepreneurship on campus.

  • Crowdfunding brings innovation to underserved areas

    1/18/2017 - Crowdfunding platforms, such as Kickstarter, have opened a funding spigot to startups in regions that have suffered from a venture capital drought, a new Berkeley study shows.

  • Amy Herr to lead Bakar Fellows

    1/18/2017 - Bioengineering professor, Amy Herr, has been named the faculty director of the Bakar Fellows Progam. The program supports the commercialization of faculty-led research with potential for postive impact in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and related areas (STEM+).

  • Bob Jewett's double life

    1/17/2017 - While Bob Jewett (B.S.'75, M.S.'79 EECS) built a career as a corporate engineer, he continued to follow his passion for the physics of billiards.

 

