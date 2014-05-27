Experiment in bioengineering lab

Heart-on-a-chip

Scientists at UC Berkeley, led by bioengineering professor Kevin Healy, have developed technology that allows you to grow a model of your organs on a microchip. This video feature shows why it promises to change medicine forever.

Robots unloading float glass on an assembly line.

Berkeley a regional center in new robotics manufacturing consortium

Berkeley a regional center in new robotics manufacturing consortium

1/24/2017 Berkeley Engineering is a key partner in the new $253 million Advanced Robotics Manufacturing Innovation Hub, launched this month by the Department of Defense to create and deploy next-generation robotic technology.

Meat substitutes are on the curriculum at Sutardja Center

Meat substitutes are on the curriculum at Sutardja Center

1/25/2017 Most UC Berkeley students will tell you that they’re shooting for an A. But the 45 young men and women enrolled in the “Challenge Lab” at the Sutardja Center for Entrepreneurship & Technology are pursuing more ambitious goals: saving the world, and perhaps winning $5,000 in the process.

Berkeley By Jonathan Kauffman, San Francisco Chronicle January 24, 2017 0 Good Food Institute Senior Scientist Christie Lagally speaks during a January session of UC Berkeley's Plant-Based Meat Challenge Lab, a class where students will compete to innovate new meat substitutes. Photo: Scott Strazzante, The Chronicle Photo: Scott Strazzante, The Chronicle Image 1 of 2 Good Food Institute Senior Scientist Christie Lagally addresses the Plant-Based Meat Challenge

Engineers Week

February 13-18

Engineers Week heart logo“Fall in Love with Engineering” with a weeklong abundance of events: Everything from an escape room and a romantic movie marathon to the Engineers Ball and E-Week Carnival. Plus puppies!

