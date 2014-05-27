Wall-jumping robot is most vertically agile ever
Roboticists have designed a small robot, known as Salto, that can leap into the air and spring off a wall, or perform multiple vertical jumps in a row.
A campus first: Jacobs Hall ranks LEED platinum12/7/2016, by Karen Rhodes, Berkeley Engineering Jacobs Hall, home of the College of Engineering's Jacobs Institute for Design Innovation, has won platinum certification from the U.S. Green Building Council's LEED program.
How a grad student found spyware that could control anybody's iPhone12/6/2016 Last summer, computer science Ph.D. candidate Bill Marczak stumbled across a program that could spy on an iPhone's contact list and messages — and even record calls. Illuminating shadowy firms that sell spyware to corrupt governments across the globe, Marczak's story reveals the new arena of cyber-warfare.
Argonne Lab's embedded entrepreneurs have Berkeley ties
12/20/2016 - Justin Whiteley (B.S.'10 NE & ME) and Ian Hamilton, an alumnus of the Nuclear Innovation Bootcamp, are part of the first cohort for Chain Reaction Innovations, a start-up hub for sustainable energy innovators embedded at Argonne National Laboratory.
Berkeley ranks as #1 U.S. school for coders
12/16/2016 HackerRank - In a contest to find the best college coders, run by HackerRank, a learning and competition community for programmers, UC Berkeley was the top-ranked American school and the only U.S. institution to crack the top ten globally.
Sutardja Center advances innovation and entrepreneurship Down Under
12/16/2016 - As part of a keynote appearance at the Growing Entrepreneurs Summit in New Zealand, Sutardja Center Chief Scientist Ikhlaq Sidhu appeared on New Zealand television, speaking on whether entrepreneurs are born or made and explaining Berkeley’s approach to developing entrepreneurs.
Young blood doesn't reverse aging in old mice, study finds
11/23/2016 - A new study from Berkeley bioengineering associate professor Irina Conboy found that tissue health and repair dramatically decline in young mice when half of their blood is replaced with blood from old mice.
