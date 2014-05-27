One big reflective band-aid
One big reflective band-aid1/17/2017, by Daniel McGlynn These days, the to-do list of Leslie Field (M.S.’88, Ph.D.’91 EECS) is dominated by one major item: “I wrote ‘habitable planet’ on my task list,” she says. “Otherwise, my kids are doomed.” Field remembers the day when she first added the item to her list. It was June 2006, after... X
Bob Jewett's double life1/17/2017, by Paul Preuss While Bob Jewett (B.S.'75, M.S.'79 EECS) built a career as a corporate engineer, he continued to follow his passion for the physics of billiards. X
UC Berkeley awarded $2.2 million to strengthen campus entrepreneurship and innovation1/19/2017, by Keith McAleer, Sutardja Center UC Berkeley has been awarded a $2.2 million grant from the State of California to help leading centers and programs accelerate innovation and entrepreneurship on campus. X
Crowdfunding brings innovation to underserved areas
1/18/2017 - Crowdfunding platforms, such as Kickstarter, have opened a funding spigot to startups in regions that have suffered from a venture capital drought, a new Berkeley study shows.
Amy Herr to lead Bakar Fellows
1/18/2017 - Bioengineering professor, Amy Herr, has been named the faculty director of the Bakar Fellows Progam. The program supports the commercialization of faculty-led research with potential for postive impact in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and related areas (STEM+).
Empowering communities through sustainability
1/12/2017 Medium - Reflow Filament, cofounded by Fung Institute alumnus Rahul Mehendiratta (M.Eng.'14 ME), aims to create a new model for the 3D printing industry that empowers communities and encourages innovation in developing regions worldwide.
Dubón honored for enhancing campus diversity
1/6/2017 - Oscar Dubón, MSE professor and the college's associate dean for student affairs and equity & inclusion, has been selected as the winner of UC Berkeley's 2016 Chancellor's Award for Advancing Institutional Excellence and Equity.
A dynamic duo
One program, two degrees, countless opportunities
Berkeley Engineering has teamed with the Haas School of Business to introduce the new Management, Entrepreneurship, & Technology Program. Study engineering, business and technology innovation, earning two Bachelor of Science degrees in just four years. This program, for incoming freshmen, will feature internships, career coaching and plenty of hands-on practice.
N=14
Berkeley Engineering programs ranked in the top 3 nationally by USN&WR
Stellar faculty
Our faculty includes 73 members of the National Academy of Engineering