Berkeley engineers named to 30 Under 30
Forbes magazine's 30 Under 30 list for 2017, a compilation of the brightest young entrepreneurs, innovators and game changers across 20 industries, includes four Berkeley Engineering alumni.
The future of fungi1/4/2017 Doctoral researcher Sonia Travaglini (M.S.'15 ME) writes about her exploration of the many non-culinary uses of mushrooms, from engineering building blocks and faux leather to bioremediation of toxic waste. X
Wall-jumping robot is most vertically agile ever12/6/2016 Roboticists have designed a small robot, known as Salto, that can leap into the air and spring off a wall, or perform multiple vertical jumps in a row. X
Dubón honored for enhancing campus diversity
1/6/2017 - Oscar Dubón, MSE professor and the college's associate dean for student affairs and equity & inclusion, has been selected as the winner of UC Berkeley's 2016 Chancellor's Award for Advancing Institutional Excellence and Equity.
Arkin lab method may save lives during blood transfusion
1/5/2017 Science Translational Medicine - Bioengineering professor Adam Arkin and collaborators have developed a method, using dynamic modeling, that can quickly calculate individualized blood transfusion requirements during an emergency.
Clean tech rises again, retooling nature for industrial use
1/4/2017 New York Times - Clean tech companies are aiming for a comeback in their quest to use genetic editing to make industrial chemicals. Among them is Lygos, spun out of UC Berkeley in 2011 to create malonic acid from yeast — instead of the usual cyanide — for use in fragrances and cosmetics.
Argonne Lab's embedded entrepreneurs have Berkeley ties
12/20/2016 - Justin Whiteley (B.S.'10 NE & ME) and Ian Hamilton, an alumnus of the Nuclear Innovation Bootcamp, are part of the first cohort for Chain Reaction Innovations, a start-up hub for sustainable energy innovators embedded at Argonne National Laboratory.
A dynamic duo
One program, two degrees, countless opportunities
Berkeley Engineering has teamed with the Haas School of Business to introduce the new Management, Entrepreneurship, & Technology Program. Study engineering, business and technology innovation, earning two Bachelor of Science degrees in just four years. This program, for incoming freshmen, will feature internships, career coaching and plenty of hands-on practice.
N=14
Berkeley Engineering programs ranked in the top 3 nationally by USN&WR
Stellar faculty
Our faculty includes 73 members of the National Academy of Engineering