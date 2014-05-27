Dubón honored for enhancing campus diversity - Oscar Dubón, MSE professor and the college's associate dean for student affairs and equity & inclusion, has been selected as the winner of UC Berkeley's 2016 Chancellor's Award for Advancing Institutional Excellence and Equity.

Arkin lab method may save lives during blood transfusion Science Translational Medicine - Bioengineering professor Adam Arkin and collaborators have developed a method, using dynamic modeling, that can quickly calculate individualized blood transfusion requirements during an emergency.

Clean tech rises again, retooling nature for industrial use New York Times - Clean tech companies are aiming for a comeback in their quest to use genetic editing to make industrial chemicals. Among them is Lygos, spun out of UC Berkeley in 2011 to create malonic acid from yeast — instead of the usual cyanide — for use in fragrances and cosmetics.