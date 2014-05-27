Heart-on-a-chip
Scientists at UC Berkeley, led by bioengineering professor Kevin Healy, have developed technology that allows you to grow a model of your organs on a microchip. This video feature shows why it promises to change medicine forever.
Berkeley a regional center in new robotics manufacturing consortium1/24/2017 Berkeley Engineering is a key partner in the new $253 million Advanced Robotics Manufacturing Innovation Hub, launched this month by the Department of Defense to create and deploy next-generation robotic technology. X
Meat substitutes are on the curriculum at Sutardja Center1/25/2017 Most UC Berkeley students will tell you that they’re shooting for an A. But the 45 young men and women enrolled in the “Challenge Lab” at the Sutardja Center for Entrepreneurship & Technology are pursuing more ambitious goals: saving the world, and perhaps winning $5,000 in the process. X
-
For this metal, electricity flows, but not the heat
1/26/2017 Berkeley Lab - A study led by MSE professor and Berkeley Lab physicist Junqiao Wu finds that electrons in vanadium dioxide can conduct electricity without conducting heat — a law-breaking property that could lead to applications in thermoelectrics and window coatings.
-
Berkeley launches RISELab, enabling computers to make intelligent real-time decisions
1/23/2017 - UC Berkeley has launched the RISELab, the successor of AMPLab, and the latest in its series of five-year intensive research labs in computer science, with the goal of improving how machines make intelligent decisions based on real-time input.
-
UC Berkeley awarded $2.2 million to strengthen campus entrepreneurship and innovation
1/19/2017 - UC Berkeley has been awarded a $2.2 million grant from the State of California to help leading centers and programs accelerate innovation and entrepreneurship on campus.
-
Crowdfunding brings innovation to underserved areas
1/18/2017 - Crowdfunding platforms, such as Kickstarter, have opened a funding spigot to startups in regions that have suffered from a venture capital drought, a new Berkeley study shows.
