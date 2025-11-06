How a major Bay Area earthquake could endanger healthcare access

Study shows that damage to hospitals and transportation networks could compound failures across the region

No one knows when the next major earthquake will strike. In the meantime, researchers are working to understand how these events could disrupt access to healthcare in densely populated regions — and how best to prepare for them.

As reported in Nature Communications, researchers from UC Berkeley, New York University, the World Bank Group and Stanford University simulated a major earthquake in the San Francisco Bay Area, then studied its impact on access to acute care hospitals. Their findings revealed life-threatening disruptions that could potentially be mitigated through a combination of more resilient healthcare and transportation infrastructure.

The idea that earthquakes, even moderate ones, can impact access to healthcare is not new. Past studies examined how structural and non-structural damage — such as nonfunctioning generators or water system failures — affect hospital operations, often focusing on single facilities and the local communities they serve. In this study, however, researchers analyzed healthcare infrastructure at the regional scale to understand how failures can interact to disrupt emergency healthcare access in dense urban areas.

“Using detailed, real-world datasets on hospital and bridge infrastructure, we were able to model these compounding failure effects across the San Francisco Bay Area,” said Luis Ceferino, the study’s lead author and assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering at UC Berkeley. “Our hope is that this new approach will shed light on how failures can propagate across urban systems, so that we can more effectively prioritize mitigation efforts and guide policy changes.”

According to Ceferino, much of the Bay Area’s healthcare infrastructure is located near major, active faults. This includes the Hayward Fault, which runs through numerous, densely populated cities and has been building up energy since its last major quake in 1868.

In the study, the researchers modeled a M7.25 earthquake on the Hayward Fault, then analyzed 76 hospitals — 426 buildings with 16,639 beds — and 5,163 bridges to quantify the simultaneous failures and cascading disruptions across healthcare and transportation systems.

Their results revealed that hospital bed capacity across the region could drop to 51%, with Alameda County retaining only 20% — or just 651 of 3,221 functional beds. In addition, they found that widespread transportation failures further restricted access, increasing regional travel times by 177% — going from 6.1 minutes pre-earthquake to 16.9 minutes post-earthquake — and exceeding 1,000% in parts of the East Bay.

Ceferino explained that failures at one facility can cascade across a regional network — overwhelming nearby hospitals, increasing patient travel distances and worsening health outcomes. At the same time, collapsed bridges and other road hazards exacerbate this issue and can have other dangerous impacts, such as fully isolating a hospital and an entire urban community.

“For effective resilience planning across large metropolitan areas, we need region-wide models grounded in real exposure data that can capture these operational interdependencies between healthcare and transportation infrastructure,” said Ceferino. “This study provides one of the most extensive simulations to date of interdependent failures affecting healthcare access after an earthquake.”

Based on their results, Alameda County, with a population of 1.6 million residents, potentially faces the most severe healthcare disruption in the region, due to its proximity to the Hayward Fault and its concentration of vulnerable hospitals. In addition to its substantially reduced bed capacity, the county also faces the most significant transportation impacts, retaining only 282 functional bridges out of 642, or 44%.

Their model also illustrates how the double whammy of simultaneous transportation and hospital infrastructure failures can greatly impede healthcare access. This was observed in Novato, a city in Marin County, where travel times increased from 7.3 to 185.5 minutes under combined disruptions caused by transportation and hospital infrastructure issues, compared to an increase of just 14.1 minutes when only hospital infrastructure issues were accounted for.

“Although grounded in the San Francisco Bay Area, our study highlights systemic barriers to accessing healthcare after earthquakes under conditions common to many dense urban regions,” said Ceferino. “Most important, our findings underscore the need for a system-level approach to infrastructure resilience planning — one that prioritizes interdependencies and regional importance rather than treating assets, like bridges, in isolation.”

