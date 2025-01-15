New research center to develop innovative solar power plant technologies

UC Berkeley and Nextracker Inc. are partnering to launch the CAL-NEXT Center for Solar Energy Research

UC Berkeley Engineering and Nextracker Inc. are partnering to launch the CAL-NEXT Center for Solar Energy Research, with the goal of developing sustainable, next-generation solar power plant technologies to meet rising global energy demand. Funded by a $6.5 million gift from Nextracker, this collaboration will support a leading-edge research program and planned state-of-the-art test field.

The new center aims to accelerate innovation in solar energy technologies by leveraging UC Berkeley’s world-class research facilities and academic expertise. Research efforts will focus on digital technologies, advanced manufacturing, solar tracker technology, agrivoltaics and system-level energy management.

The center also will work with faculty to integrate cutting-edge solar technology concepts into UC Berkeley’s engineering and environmental science curricula, providing students with hands-on learning experiences and access to industry-leading tools and real-world applications.

“By fostering collaboration between academia and industry, we aim to drive significant advancements in solar power technologies,” said Tarek Zohdi, Berkeley Engineering’s associate dean for research and director of the center. “Nextracker shares UC Berkeley’s ethos of public education, discovery and innovation, and this center will provide our faculty and students with a world-class research experience.”

In addition, UC Berkeley students will be able to access Nextracker’s internship and mentoring programs, as well as new industry employment opportunities, fueling the workforce pipeline with skilled, industry-ready graduates.

“This center will not only accelerate innovation, but also develop the next generation of engineers and researchers at the forefront of the global solar energy revolution,” said Francesco Borrelli, professor of mechanical engineering and co-director of the CAL-NEXT Center.

The CAL-NEXT Center for Solar Energy Research was realized through the shared vision of Zohdi and Borrelli, and Alex Au, co-founder and CTO of Nextracker.

“We are thrilled to partner with UC Berkeley to inaugurate the CAL-NEXT Center for Solar Energy Research,” said Au, who will oversee operations and initiatives for the center. “Through our partnership with UC Berkeley Engineering, we are creating a powerful platform to continue to push boundaries of solar technology, ensuring clean and sustainable energy generation is available to all.”