Masayoshi Tomizuka named to National Academy of Engineering

The National Academy of Engineering (NAE) announced today that it has added another Berkeley Engineering professor to its ranks, one of the highest professional honors bestowed on engineers in the United States.

Masayoshi Tomizuka, the Cheryl and John Neerhout Jr. Distinguished Professor of Mechanical Engineering, studies optimal and adaptive control, digital control, signal processing, motion control, mechatronics and their applications in robotics, manufacturing, data storage devices, vehicles and human-machine systems. The NAE cited his “leadership in control of mechanical systems through innovations applied globally in industry, and education of coming generations of leaders.”

The roster of new NAE members also includes 11 Berkeley Engineering alumni:

Charles R. Bridges (M.S.’93 NE), chief technology officer, Cardiovascular, Metabolism, and Pulmonary Hypertension Therapeutic Areas, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Cambridge, Mass. For leading the industrial development of new engineered device treatments in the cardiopulmonary space and for pharmaceutical innovation.

John D. Hooper (M.S.’84 CE), director, Earthquake Engineering, Magnusson Klemencic Associates, Seattle. For advancement of building code seismic design provisions and earthquake-resistant structural design of major buildings around the world.

Jill M. Hruby (M.S.’82 ME), undersecretary for nuclear security, U.S. Department of Energy, and administrator, National Nuclear Security Administration, Albuquerque, N.M. For exceptional service and blazing a trail for women in national security and engineering.

Marc Levoy (Ph.D.’89 CS), VMware Founders Professor (emeritus), Computer Science, Stanford University, Stanford, Calif. For contributions to computer graphics and digital photography.

Sanjay Mehrotra (B.S.’78, M.S.’80 EECS), president and chief executive officer, Micron Technology Inc., San Jose, Calif. For contributions to nonvolatile memory design and architecture enabling multilevel cell NAND flash products.

Stephen Gene Monismith (B.S.’77, M.S.’83, Ph.D.’79 CE), Obayashi Professor, School of Engineering, Stanford University, Stanford, Calif. For development of physically-based understanding of freshwater and coastal fluid environments for ecosystem health and sustainable management.

Guy Jérôme Pierre Nordenson (M.S.’78 CE), partner, Guy Nordenson & Associates, New York City. For structural engineering and leadership in promoting structures as art and culture.

Colin James Parris (M.S.’87, Ph.D.’94 CE) senior vice president and chief technology officer, GE Digital, Foxborough, Mass. For leadership and advancement of industrial operational technologies and innovation based on digital data analytics and the Internet of Things.

Maryann T. Phipps (MEng’81 CE), president, Estructure, Oakland, Calif. For leadership in structural engineering and contributions to assessment, mitigation and design of building components for seismic effects.

Daniel Sperling (M.S.’79, Ph.D.’82 CE), professor, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of California, Davis. For leadership and outstanding entrepreneurial contributions in transportation energy, advancing alternative energy policies and promoting government-industry-university collaborations.

Keh-Chyuan Tsai (Ph.D.’88 CE), distinguished professor, Department of Civil Engineering, National Taiwan University, Taipei, elected as an international member. For international leadership and contributions to earthquake engineering research and design of steel structures.

Overall, the NAE elected 111 new members and 22 international members to its 2022class, bringing its total U.S. membership to 2,388 and the number of international members to 310. With today’s announcement, there are now 76 Berkeley Engineering faculty members in the NAE.

New members will be inducted into the academy at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. in October.