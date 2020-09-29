Home News > Berkeley Engineering announces five new faculty fellows

Berkeley Engineering announces five new faculty fellows

Thanks to the generosity of a handful of Berkeley Engineering alumni and friends, five new and incoming faculty are joining the college with ample funding to help equip their labs, hire their first graduate students and get their research projects up and running. The Berkeley Engineering Faculty Fellows program debuted in 2018–19 with three fellowships of $250,000 supporting three junior faculty members. This year the cohort has expanded to five faculty, funded with $1.25 million in private gifts. Each fellowship grants the title and funding for five years.