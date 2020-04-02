Engineering faculty, students mobilize to help COVID-19 efforts

Putting coronavirus antibody tests to the test
Berkeley bioengineer Patrick Hsu and colleagues at UCSF found flaws in many of the 14 serology tests evaluated.
As the coronavirus continues to sicken hundreds of thousands of people across the United States, and nearly 1 million worldwide, Berkeley researchers and students are contributing their time and expertise to combat the outbreak.
From providing real-time localized information on infections to more efficiently resterilizing N95 masks, the engineering community is focusing on ways to inform the public and aid beleaguered healthcare workers facing critical shortages of medical supplies.